SWS Partners Invests $132,000 in Target Co. (TGT)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Target by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,029 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Target by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,059,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 821,165 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Target by 16.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,914,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,987,000 after purchasing an additional 687,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Target by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,594,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $212,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,906 shares in the company, valued at $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,439. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $72.43 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39,566.66, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

