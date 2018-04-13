Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,285.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $156,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,776 shares of company stock valued at $994,673. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 61,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,786. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,241.06, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/sykes-enterprises-syke-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-28-per-share.html.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.