Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,451,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,890,000 after buying an additional 208,815 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $930,620.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,987.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William W. Goetz sold 11,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $702,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $3,321,174. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sysco from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sysco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31,638.71, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. Sysco has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $64.27.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

