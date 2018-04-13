Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) Stake Lowered by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

TCMD stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. 134,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,289. The stock has a market cap of $600.51, a P/E ratio of 165.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.42. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.36%. research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $179,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,861,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $46,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,226 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

