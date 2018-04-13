Numis Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 85 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.27) target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs reissued a sell rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 135.33 ($1.91).

TALK stock opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($3.11).

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 32,710,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £34,999,999.60 ($49,469,964.10).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Earns Sell Rating from Numis Securities” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/talktalk-telecom-group-talk-rating-reiterated-by-numis-securities-updated.html.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.