Citigroup Trims Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) Target Price to $22.00

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:TEGP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 556,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,712. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3,671.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tallgrass Energy GP had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $174.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.26 million. equities analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy GP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 42,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/tallgrass-energy-gp-tegp-pt-lowered-to-22-00-updated-updated.html.

Tallgrass Energy GP Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.