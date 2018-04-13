Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) to Hold

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEP. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NYSE TEP opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. Tallgrass Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2,895.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.17 million. Tallgrass Energy Partners had a net margin of 66.17% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy Partners will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics and Processing & Logistics. The Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics segment includes the ownership and operation of a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) crude oil pipeline system, and crude oil storage and terminaling facilities.

