Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Stake in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 191.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000.

CVI opened at $32.83 on Friday. CVR Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2,814.19, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.71.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.16. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

