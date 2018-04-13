4,545 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cutera by 69.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cutera had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Cutera’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

