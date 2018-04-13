Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $214,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 214,230 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 141,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 269,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 104,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNR opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.62.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

SNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

