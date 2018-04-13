Teachers Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,144,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 381,710 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

CY stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $6,044.60, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $597.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sam Geha sold 10,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,625.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,643 shares of company stock worth $1,478,110. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray began coverage on Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

