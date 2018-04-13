OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,886 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 1.59% of OraSure Technologies worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSUR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $419,294.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $17.07 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1,062.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/teachers-advisors-llc-has-18-21-million-holdings-in-orasure-technologies-inc-osur-updated-updated.html.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.