Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Cambrex worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambrex by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 895,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 733,663 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,203,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cambrex by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 709,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after buying an additional 384,897 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,781.94, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32. Cambrex Co. has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $182.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

