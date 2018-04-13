Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,694 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158,954 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Costco Wholesale worth $211,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,316,900.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,594. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $80,545.46, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Vetr raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cowen set a $214.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

