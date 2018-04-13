Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

PTLA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 512,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,711. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $2,072.94, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.34% and a negative return on equity of 108.43%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-increases-holdings-in-portola-pharmaceuticals-inc-ptla-updated-updated-updated.html.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.