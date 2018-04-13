Tesco (LON:TSCO) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Deutsche Bank

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($3.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.18) target price (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.97)) on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.11) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.15 ($3.17).

TSCO stock opened at GBX 235.80 ($3.33) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.31 ($3.07).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

