Tesco (TSCO) Upgraded to Hold at Independent Research

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Independent Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.39) price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.33). Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.18) target price (up from GBX 210 ($2.97)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.53) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.75) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 225.29 ($3.18).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 234.61 ($3.32) on Friday. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 217.31 ($3.07).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

