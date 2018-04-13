The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,389,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,069,000 after acquiring an additional 470,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 448,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,016,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,700 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 84,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr lowered The Coca-Cola from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.04 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of KO stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187,657.20, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $42.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ed Hays sold 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

