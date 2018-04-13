The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGE. Goldman Sachs dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($13.71) to GBX 925 ($13.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 860 ($12.16) to GBX 850 ($12.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities lowered shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 855 ($12.08) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.46) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 790 ($11.17) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 783.09 ($11.07).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 672 ($9.50) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 613 ($8.66) and a one year high of GBX 825.20 ($11.66).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare sold 88,880 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 759 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £674,599.20 ($953,497.10).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated accounting, payroll and payments solutions. The Company also provides the option of solutions hosted locally and accessed on-premise. The Company’s segments include Europe, which consists of France, the United Kingdom and the Ireland, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Portugal and Sagepay; North America, which consists of the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Brazil, Africa, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.

