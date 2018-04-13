The Vitec Group (VTC) Given New GBX 1,450 Price Target at Peel Hunt

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,300 ($18.37) to GBX 1,450 ($20.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Arden Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,185 ($16.75) on Monday. The Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 734.64 ($10.38) and a one year high of GBX 1,260 ($17.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 20.10 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $10.40.

In related news, insider Martin Green sold 2,400 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,245 ($17.60), for a total value of £29,880 ($42,233.22). Also, insider Kath Kearney-Croft bought 5,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($17.03) per share, for a total transaction of £62,274.40 ($88,020.35).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, pro-video, and photographic applications worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

