Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.71.

KALU opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,775.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $116.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $726,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,391 shares of company stock worth $2,474,402. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

