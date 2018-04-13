Southern (SO) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, March 26th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.10.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. 4,565,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,160,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44,661.44, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.02. Southern has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 126,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 77,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

