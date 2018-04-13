MacroGenics (MGNX) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.18, a P/E ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 2.46. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $25,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynn Cilinski sold 23,967 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $599,414.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 33,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 843,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 233,657 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/thestreet-upgrades-macrogenics-mgnx-to-c-updated-updated.html.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.