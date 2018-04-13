TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 30,299 Shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Celanese (NYSE:CE) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Celanese worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,850 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,094,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,230,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,134 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,202,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14,182.01, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

