TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $23.57 Million Holdings in HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of HollyFrontier worth $23,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 84.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NYSE HFC opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,570.52, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

