TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 275,419 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275,419 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JetBlue Airways worth $22,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $61,469,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 1,692,657 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,431,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 1,146,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,860,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,072,000 after buying an additional 899,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $365,420. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,148.13, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 275,419 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-275419-shares-of-jetblue-airways-co-jblu-updated-updated.html.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.