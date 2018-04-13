Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $484.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.45. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $25.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $56,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/titan-machinery-titn-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps-updated-updated.html.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment comprising agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.