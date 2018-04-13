TittieCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:TTC)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, TittieCoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One TittieCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TittieCoin has a market cap of $607,989.00 and $598.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.01611390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009415 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004766 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

TittieCoin Profile

TittieCoin (CRYPTO:TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. The official website for TittieCoin is tittiecoin.com. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TittieCoin is another coin attempting to sync up with the erotic industries – a scrypt proof of work crypto currency. “

TittieCoin Coin Trading

TittieCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase TittieCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TittieCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TittieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TittieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TittieCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.