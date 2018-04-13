Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,175 Shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,354,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,467,773,000 after purchasing an additional 425,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,328,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,847,000 after purchasing an additional 728,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $543,162,000 after purchasing an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,095,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $542,498,000 after purchasing an additional 376,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,112,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $467,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $3,603,785.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $1,055,807.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at $35,535,168.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,443. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52,082.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

