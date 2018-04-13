ToaCoin Price Up 36.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ToaCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. ToaCoin has a total market cap of $9.99 million and $19,911.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00693999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006675 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000706 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00098631 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029025 BTC.

ToaCoin Coin Profile

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 8,963,181,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,192,106 coins. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

