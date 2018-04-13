Torcoin Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Torcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Torcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Torcoin has a market cap of $23,256.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.04629550 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001419 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015282 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007912 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008997 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Torcoin

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Torcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

