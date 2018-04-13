Time Warner (TWX) and Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media -2.13% 5.44% 1.99% Time Warner 16.78% 18.96% 7.54%

Risk & Volatility

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Townsquare Media and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 1 1 4 0 2.50 Time Warner 0 13 9 0 2.41

Townsquare Media currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.91%. Time Warner has a consensus price target of $104.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than Time Warner.

Dividends

Townsquare Media pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Townsquare Media pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Townsquare Media and Time Warner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $507.43 million 0.29 -$10.27 million $0.74 10.68 Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.40 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.01

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media. Townsquare Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Time Warner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Townsquare Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Townsquare Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Time Warner beats Townsquare Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile enabled Website development and hosting services, e-commerce platforms, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 317 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 67 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including festivals, fairs, concerts, expositions, and other experiential events. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 9 music and entertainment based national Websites. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

