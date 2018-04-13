McCormick & Company, Incorporated Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,124 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,547% compared to the average volume of 129 put options.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $277,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,003.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $105.08 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13,860.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

