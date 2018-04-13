Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) Receives $16.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

TVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Travelport Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelport Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Travelport Worldwide by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelport Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TVPT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 1,300,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Travelport Worldwide has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1,814.74, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. Travelport Worldwide had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $573.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Travelport Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

