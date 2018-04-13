TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) Tops One Day Volume of $3,561.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 21st. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and $3,561.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $354.67 or 0.04483910 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00757611 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00093163 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00056006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00031493 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin (TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 107,718,600 coins and its circulating supply is 95,718,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrezarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

