Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ASP) Insider Kae-Won Yoon Purchases 72,900 Shares

Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSE:ASP) insider Kae-Won Yoon bought 72,900 shares of Trimel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,412.00.

Shares of ASP stock opened at C$0.26 on Friday. Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.52.

Trimel Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.84 million.

