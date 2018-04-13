TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,674.63, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $50.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,866 shares in the company, valued at $554,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,386 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17,655.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

