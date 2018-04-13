Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A Sells 4,858 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $130.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349,448.00, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

