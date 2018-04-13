Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 38,400 Shares of Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,081,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,401,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,632,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,070,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kate Haviland sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $507,650.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,789.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $1,309,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,450.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4,077.15, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

