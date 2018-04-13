Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971,272 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of People's United Financial worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after purchasing an additional 704,522 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 318,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,776,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,382 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People's United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of People's United Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People's United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS started coverage on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of People's United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $21.00 target price on shares of People's United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People's United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other People's United Financial news, VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 30,000 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $595,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,300 shares of People's United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,614.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,127 shares of company stock worth $1,472,533. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,477.10, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.88. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.70 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company of People’s United Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

