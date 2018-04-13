Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of SkyWest worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,459,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000,000 after buying an additional 178,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,153,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,367,000 after buying an additional 1,119,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,950,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,034,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,243,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 39,339 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,200,623.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Vais sold 5,800 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $2,781,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,772.57, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.68.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $797.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.08%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-3515-shares-of-skywest-inc-skyw-updated-updated.html.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.