Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.05 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 173,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO opened at $87.48 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $4,784.49, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a negative net margin of 731.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,878.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Schenkein sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $3,877,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,880 shares of company stock valued at $16,368,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

