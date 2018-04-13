U.S. Energy (USEG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.07

News articles about U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.5405568466592 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

