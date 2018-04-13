Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €31.00 ($38.27) price target from stock analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Friday, April 6th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.15 ($37.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €30.48 ($37.63).

LHA opened at €26.99 ($33.32) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.23 ($17.57) and a 12-month high of €31.26 ($38.59).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

