UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Shopify Inc (US) were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (US) by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter worth about $684,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc (US) by 37.7% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,181,000 after purchasing an additional 362,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $120.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $154.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,271.89, a PE ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Shopify Inc (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.15 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify Inc (US) from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify Inc (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

