Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by UBS

UBS set a GBX 4,250 ($60.07) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Tuesday, April 3rd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,830 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,820 ($53.99) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,960 ($55.97) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($62.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,372.22 ($61.80).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,903.50 ($55.17) on Tuesday. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,678.50 ($51.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,557.50 ($64.42).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 31.55 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

