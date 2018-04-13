UnbreakableCoin (CRYPTO:UNB) Price Hits $0.68

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $661,576.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnbreakableCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00008400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,113.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.59 or 0.09353150 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00188777 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.01638640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021129 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002381 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004297 BTC.

About UnbreakableCoin

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unbreakable Coin is a SHA-256 POW coin with a hard capped limit of 80 million UNB and a block time of 300 seconds. There is a two step block reward with 50 coins for the first 800,000 blocks and 25 thereafter. “

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase UnbreakableCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnbreakableCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

