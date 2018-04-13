Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $42,545.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,902,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,437.32, a PE ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Under Armour has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $23.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/under-armour-inc-uaa-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.