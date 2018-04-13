Barrington Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for UniFirst (UNF)

Barrington Research restated their hold rating on shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) in a research report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3,232.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $133.45 and a 1-year high of $176.15.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.31. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $155,515.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $575,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $201,230.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,299.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,735 shares of company stock worth $752,043 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,948,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,334,000 after purchasing an additional 60,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 909,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in UniFirst by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

