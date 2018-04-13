Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Union Bankshares Corporation is the holding company for Union First Market Bank. The Company operates through two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. The Banks offer a wide range of banking and related financial services including checking, savings, certificates of deposit and other depository services, discount brokerage services, and a variety of loans. It provides credit cards, automated teller machine services, Internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as private banking and trust services to individuals and corporations. Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly Union First Market Bankshares Corporation, is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 target price on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Merion Capital Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ UBSH opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,410.59, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.15. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that Union Bankshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,490.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,259,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $15,187,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 98,920 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/union-bankshares-ubsh-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (UBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.